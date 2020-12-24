Shop for tools, automotive, home decor, electrical, storage and organization, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Still need last minute gifts? Opt for in-store pickup; otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
With both Black Friday and the gift-buying rush right around the corner, make your purchases at Gap, Walmart, Banana Republic, DoorDash, and more work for you with this cashback offer. Shop Now at PayPal
- Valid for the first 130,000 customers.
- The credit will be applied within five to seven days of your third purchase being verified.
- This is a good deal because
Save on laptops, TVs, vacuums, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Save on everything from deodorant wipes and Christmas lights to air compressors and Iron Maiden action figures, helpfully categorized into under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50 sections. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on phones, backpacks, tools, headphones, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 26-ft. PVC air hose included
- mounts to wall, ceiling, or floor
- Model: CMXZTSG1144NB
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Sign In or Register