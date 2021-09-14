Scroll down to find the DIY Kids' Workshops banner, click on "Find an event near you," and follow the prompts to register for a free DIY craft for kids. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The craft will be available for pickup on October 9 or 10.
- monthly in-store events
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "21NCNNTQ" to save $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HooroorDirect via Amazon.
- stainless steel pulley
- 2" x 52-foot slackline
- ratchet for slackline
- monkey bar
- triangle clip
- two tree protector cushions
- carry bag
Apply coupon code "79EGT3UC" for a savings of $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HR-Heige via Amazon.
- foldable
- one key start
If you've been more admirable than impish this year, feel free to treat yourself to a $20 discount. Even Belsnickel himself would approve. Or, if it's a gift for an Office superfan, be sure to remind them that it's a tangible thing which you can point to and say, "Hey man, I love you this many dollars worth." Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due for release in late November.
- 24 Pocket Pops
- We hope that one of them is Nate with his mittens...
Newly released, this will save you the pesky business of dealing with those limited-life real plants. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging around $30 more. Buy Now at LEGO
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED lights
- 120 air jets
- rapid heating system
- integrated water filtration
- Model: 170023
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- magnetic collars
- six 3-1/2-in power bits, 29 2-in power bits, 46 1-in insert bits, 7 HSS hex shank drill bits, 3 hex shank brad point drill bits, 4 hex shank spade bits
- Model: DTC-21106
