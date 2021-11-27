Spruce up your holiday decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more). Select items may incur oversize shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 6-Foot Pre-lit Pencil Christmas Tree for $49.98 ($20 off).
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Shop savings on ornaments, trees, wreaths, and garlands. Apply coupon code "GOSHOP20" to take an extra 20% off sale prices. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or spend $75 or more to qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the St. Nicholas Square Pancakes Christmas Ornament for $5.19 via code "GOSHOP20." It's a savings of $8.
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 6-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $174.99 ($75 off).
Save on trees, wreaths, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register