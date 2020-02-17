Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
52 mins ago
Lowe's Harbor Breeze Santa Ana Ceiling Fan Recall
Recall

Fanim Industries is recalling around 70,000 of its fans, sold exclusively at Lowe's stores and online, due to faulty blades. Shop Now

Tips
  • Includes purchases made from May 2014 through January 2016
Features
  • "The firm has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers."
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register