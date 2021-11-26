Shop over 400 discounted hand tools, power tools, tool storage, and accessories. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 8-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($120 off).
- Spend $45 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (Pickup may also be available.)
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save up to 45% off select cordless combo kits, up to 45% off select power tools, up to 50% off select hand tools and accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
Shop and save on driver combos, air compressors, tool boxes, nailers, jigsaws, routers, batteries, tool sets, and more, from brands like Ryobi, Rigid, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit w/ Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $199 ($100 off).
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99, or is free with orders of $45 of more. Store pickup may also be available.
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to
35% 50% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on many items too.
Save on thousands of items, including outdoor recreation vehicles, heaters, garden tools, clothing and boots, Christmas decor, and kids' toys. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Orders $59 or more ship free. In-store pickup may also be available.
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Take up to an extra $750 off already reduced prices when you buy more. (Eligible items are marked; discount applies in cart.) Shop Now at Lowe's
- Extra $150 off $1,499.
- Extra $300 off $1,999.
- Extra $500 off $2,499.
- Extra $750 off $5,000.
- Free local delivery only applies to major appliance orders of $299 or more.
Sign In or Register