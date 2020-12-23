Lowe's discounts thousands of gifts to under $100 as part of its Lowe's Gift Zone. Save on furniture, tools, electronics, automotive items, and much more. Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. Shop Now at Lowe's
-
Expires 12/23/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Woot discounts apparel, home goods, and other odds & ends to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. (Do a little digging. You're sure to find something you can use.) Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on over 100 new and refurbished video games and accessories, with prices starting at $5. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Shop and save on a range of apparel, shoes, outdoor gear, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Take up to 50% off an assortment of furniture, decor, and more and an extra 15% off via "CURBSIDE15" when you login and place your order via curbside pickup. Shop Now at World Market
- World Market Explorer members can apply "CURBSIDE15" for the extra 15% off. Not a member? It's free to join.
- Alternatively, shipping starts at $4.95, or get free shipping with small-item orders of $49 or more via coupon code "WMFS49". Large items have additional shipping fees. In-store pickup may also be available.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
It's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Finished Birch.
- mounted with powder coated steel brackets
- folds down to the wall using a simple fingertip release mechanism
- Model: QBUV
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Sign In or Register