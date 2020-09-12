Save on a selection of bookcases, clocks, baskets, shelves, lighting, and more. Plus, these deals ship free. Shop Now at Lowe's
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on over 7,000 items with rugs from $16, tables from $69, shelves from $79, chairs from $89, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- This doesn't include a top, but it's compatible with desktops from 43" to 87" wide.
- In White.
- Sold by Monoprice via Newegg.
- motorized adjustable from 24.4" to 47.2" tall
- dual-motor automatic lifting system
- Model: 121590
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black-Brown or White.
- Delivery is available for select ZIP codes.
- drawer stops
- cord/cable opening in back
Save at least $470 on a selection of 30 mattresses, plus up to an extra $25 off via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at US-Mattress
- $5 off orders of $100+ via "FIVEOFFCART"
- $10 off orders of $500+ via "TENOFF18A"
- $25 off orders of $1000+ via "25OFFCART"
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save 10% to 40% on appliances, tools, patio furniture, bath upgrades, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
You'll find savings on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The banner states up to 35% off, but we found deeper discounts in the sale.
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Over 1,200 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
Sign In or Register