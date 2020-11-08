Save on tools, power tools, snow blowers, a tablet and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- pictured is the Linsay 10.1" WiFi Android 10 Tablet w/ Accessories & Case for $79.99 ($270 off)
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
You don't even have to pay attention, just put a video on play and watch it, make food, build a treehouse, turn yourself into a pickle, anything really, all while bagging $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- This offer is only valid for eligible customers.
- You must be a Prime member and signed into your Amazon account to participate in this promotion.
- This offer is limited to one per customer and account.
- credit will automatically expire after 14 days
Bag strong savings on over 7,000 men's, women's, home, furniture, kitchen items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- stack your order to over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
Save on headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured is the Bose SoundLink II Color Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $79.95 (low by $50).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $4.95.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
