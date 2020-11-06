Get a variety of Hunter ceiling fans for $129.99, Metabo (Hitachi) power tools from $119, Master Flow roof vents from $123.89, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Metabo (Hitachi) 2" 23-Gauge Pneumatic Finish Nailer for $119 (low by $45).
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save on 100 items, including rugs, decor, kitchen items, and more. Buy Now at IKEA
- Pickup in store to save on shipping fees.
Save on over 1,000 items including rugs from $12, door levers from $3, and faucets from $53, among other savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
Sign In or Register