Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Lowe's Black Friday deals are now live with discounts on thousands of items, including appliances, decor, lighting, tools, and more. Check back throughout the month for new deals. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on home improvement items, tools, appliances, furniture, storage, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's $67 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's the first time it's been free with Prime and a saving of $15 a month! Shop Now at Amazon
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
Find discounts on select Halloween and fall decor. That beats last week's mention of 50% off, with deals starting as low as 50 cents. Shop Now at Lowe's
A low by $8 and a buck under our November mention. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a savings of $150. Buy Now at Lowe's
Sign In or Register