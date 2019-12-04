Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's
Lowe's Black Friday Sale
The Lowe's Black Friday Sale is now live. Most deals are available online, although a selection of one-day doorbusters will be available in-store only today and tomorrow.

You'll save on tools, appliances, and seasonal decor, plus the first 300 in the store get a $10 off $50 coupon and a chance to win a $500 Lowe's gift card. Shop Now at Lowe's

  Expires 12/4/2019
    Published 11/26/2019
    Verified 11 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
2 comments
gathermewool
Same here. I bought four and should have gotten more. They're super sturdy.

Thanks for pointing this out, dino!
1 day 11 hr ago
dino2269
Commander 27 totes for 6.98!!!!! I am all over that got six last year and wish I had gotten 12.
1 day 12 hr ago