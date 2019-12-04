Lowe's has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. (Click the Weekly Ad for Nov 27 - Dec 04.) Many Black Friday deals are live now, but a selection of one-day doorbusters will be available in-store only on Friday and additional deals will start on Thursday.



You'll save on tools, appliances, and seasonal decor, plus the first 300 in the store get a $10 off $50 coupon and a chance to win a $500 Lowe's gift card. Shop Now at Lowe's