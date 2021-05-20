Lowe's Appliance Sale: Up to $500 off

Take $150 off appliance purchases of $1,499 or more, $300 off $1,999 or more, and $500 off $2,499 or more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $299 or more ship free; otherwise pick up in store to save on shipping, which varies in price and availability by item and location.
-
Expires 6/10/2021
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Update your kitchen and save with these deals on individual appliances, as well as appliance packages. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Delivery on most items is free, although there may be an extra charge for installation.
- Pictured is the LG 27.9" French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator for $2,429.99 (low by $265).
What says "I love you, Mom," better than a replacement dishwasher or other necessary appliance? Save on appliances such as dishwashers and refrigerators, and help the mom in your life get some extra rest from doing the dishes. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
- Pictured is the LG 26-Cu. Ft. French Door Smart Refrigerator w/ InstaView Door-in-Door in Stainless Steel for $2,798 ($251 off).
That's $22 under our mention from almost two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $73. Buy Now at Wayfair
- remote
- air filter
- sleep mode
- works with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 12,000 BTU
- dehumidifier
- Model: A-12-HP-230B
Save on retro-styled, classic soda and beer brand design mini fridges, as well as more sleek, minimalist styles. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Koolatron Coca-Cola 10-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $161.99 (most charge over $200).
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a wide selection of items including bathroom vanities, plants, paint, power tools, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Fully-Assembly 2 Door Accent Cabinet for $439.94. It’s a $78 savings.
Sign In or Register