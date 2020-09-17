You'll find savings on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The banner states up to 35% off, but we found deeper discounts in the sale.
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
-
Expires 9/17/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Members save on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves. Shop Now at Costco
Keep your home's climate control running at peak efficiency by keeping the air filter changed. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in several sizes.
Microwaves from $32.99, dishwashers as low as
$333.99 $379.99, vacuum cleaners starting at $120.99 and much, much more! Shop Now at Best Buy
Save up to 35% on 21 models. Plus get an additional 10% off when you purchase 4 or more appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Enter your zip code to check delivery availability in your area.
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save 10% to 40% on appliances, tools, patio furniture, bath upgrades, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a selection of bookcases, clocks, baskets, shelves, lighting, and more. Plus, these deals ship free. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Over 1,200 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
Sign In or Register