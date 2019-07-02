Lowe's 4th of July Sale

New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Lowe's discounts select appliances, patio furniture, home items, and outdoor decor during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Published 1 hr ago
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Clearance Event
Up to 70% off
Northern Tools takes up to 70% off its clearance items. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start at $5.99. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Crate & Barrel · 4 wks ago
Crate & Barrel Big Summer Clearance Event
Up to 60% off
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
3 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
New
Ends Today
Home Depot · 54 mins ago
Power Tools at Home Depot
up to 46% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 46% off a selection of power tools. (Ridgid 2" Brad Nailer and Headless Pinner 2-Tool Combo pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted items include nailer kits, mobile power stations, air compressors, generators and more
- brands include DeWalt, Jackery by Honda, HDX, Ridgid, Ryobi, and Freeman
Lowe's · 4 hrs ago
Utilitech Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp
$8 $20
pickup at Lowe's
For in-store pickup and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Lowe's · 4 wks ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Sunex Tools 5-Piece 1/2" Drive Socket Extension Set
$29
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Sunex Tools 5-Piece 1/2" Drive Socket Extension Set for $29.01 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now
Features
- contains the most popular sizes and torque ratings needed in the automotive service industry
- Model: 2450
