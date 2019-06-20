New
B&H Photo Video · 48 mins ago
$35 $80
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro SlingShot 102 AW Camera Bag for $34.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- fits DSLR camera and up to 3 lenses
- made of 600D polyester and 1680D nylon
- fully padded interior
- 2 compartments with divider system
- 2 memory card pockets
- sling shoulder strap
- Model: LP36172
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/20/2019
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Tamrac Corona 20 Convertible Pack
$50 $150
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Tamrac Corona 20 Convertible Pack in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- padded laptop/tablet compartment
- rain compartment
- interior dividers
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Vanguard Sedona 34 DSLR Sling Bag
$25 $80
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Vanguard Sedona 34 DSLR Sling Bag in Blue for $24.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find in any color today by $54. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- removable rain cover
- security whistle
- padded sling and security straps
- breathable mesh padded back
- front and side tripod attachment
- Model: SEDONA 34BL
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
B&H Photo Mega Deal Savings
free shipping
B&H Photo Video discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, routers, smartphones, electronics, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends June 20. Shop Now
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lorex 4MP Outdoor WiFi Bullet Camera
$60 $150
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 4-Megapixel Outdoor WiFi Bullet Camera for $59.95 with free shipping. that's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2680x1440 resolution
- 155° diagonal field of view
- night vision up to 60-feet
- built-in speaker and microphone
- 16GB microSD card
- Model: FXC13V
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Lowepro Photo Hatchback 16L AW Backpack
$30 $90
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro Photo Hatchback 16-Liter AW Backpack for $29.95 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $40. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- holds a GoPro Hero 3, DSLR/18-55mm, and two lenses
- tablet compartment
- removable camera box
Sign In or Register