New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lowepro ProTactic SH 120 Camera Shoulder Bag
$30 $70
free shipping

B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro ProTactic SH 120 Shoulder Bag in Black for $29.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • holds a mirrorless camera and 2-3 lenses
  • padded touch-fastened interior dividers
  • top-zip opening
  • Model: LP36923
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camera Bags B&H Photo Video Lowepro
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register