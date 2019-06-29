New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 51 mins ago
Lowepro PhotoStream RL 150 Roller
$80 after rebate $185
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro PhotoStream RL 150 Roller in Black for $129.95. Redeem this mail-in rebate to drop it to $79.95. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $105 today. Buy Now
Features
  • holds one or two DSLR bodies
  • holds eight lenses / flashes
  • touch-fastening dividers
  • hinged panel for laptop up to 15"
  • two mesh pockets
  • side tripod mount
  • vibration absorbing wheels
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Bags B&H Photo Video Lowepro
Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register