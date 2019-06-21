New
B&H Photo Video · 26 mins ago
$30 $90
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro Photo Hatchback 16-Liter AW Backpack for $29.95 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $40. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- holds a GoPro Hero 3, DSLR/18-55mm, and two lenses
- tablet compartment
- removable camera box
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/21/2019
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Tairoad Q555 63" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod
$42
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Features include:
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Zomei 16" LED Ring Light Kit
$50 $100
free shipping
Zomei via Amazon offers the Zomei 16" LED Ring Light Kit for $99.99. Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "BEU7HX5O" to drop the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dimmable
- 3 color settings
- light stand
- smartphone holder
- carrying bag
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Aputure Light Storm LS LED Light
$436 $545
free shipping
Pergear via Amazon offers the Aputure Light Storm LS LED Light in 6,000K Daylight for $545. Coupon code "20AE4VHA" drops the price to $436. With free shipping, that's $109 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- universal bowens mount
- wireless remote with 328-foot range
- smart temperature control
- aircraft grade-aluminum body
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Neewer 18" 55W Dimmable LED Ring Light
$69 $110
free shipping
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers the Neewer 18" 55-watt Dimmable LED Ring Light for $135.99. Coupon code "RL18JUN19" cuts that to $69.35. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last August, $67 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable color temperature up to 5500K
- white and orange filters
- 61" light stand
- hot shoe adapter compatible with most DSLR cameras
- Bluetooth receiver
- smartphone holder
- Model: 10088612
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Sign In or Register