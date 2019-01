padded sleeve that fits laptops up to 15"

compression molded soft armor

2 interior compression molded boxes

padded top pocket

ActivZone harness

Adorama Camera offers the Lowepro DroneGuard Pro 450 Backpack for DJI Phantom Drones in Black forwith. That's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $60.) This backpack accommodates a DJI Phantom Series 1 to 4 drone, gimbal camera, transmitter, laptop, and more. Features include: