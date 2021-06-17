Lovesac Sacs w/ Squattoman at Costco: from $450 for members

Take up to $1,010 off a range of sizes, each with a Squattoman (a $200 value), yielding a savings of just over 50% off. Shop Now at Costco
- Small for $449.99 ($550 off)
- Medium for $639.99 ($660 off)
- Large for $739.99 ($1,010 off)
Expires 6/20/2021
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Over 275 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
Save $102 by applying coupon code "NR6JD62C" (you pay over a$100 more for a similar pair elsewhere). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by bestusfurniture via Amazon.
- pedestal base
- 360° swivel
- each measures 18" x 21" x 32"
- 220-lb. capacity
This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
That's the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Costco
- 196cc four-stroke single cylinder engine
- automatic transmission w/ dry clutch chain drive
- faux gas tank for closed storage
- carbureted and air-cooled
- supports up to 200 lbs
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $26 less than at Amazon (and that's one of Amazon's best ever prices), and it goes for at least $270 after that. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- overall dimensions - 48" x 48" x 22"
