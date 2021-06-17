Lovesac Sacs w/ Squattoman at Costco: from $450 for members
Costco · 54 mins ago
Lovesac Sacs w/ Squattoman at Costco
from $450 for members
free shipping

Take up to $1,010 off a range of sizes, each with a Squattoman (a $200 value), yielding a savings of just over 50% off. Shop Now at Costco

  • Small for $449.99 ($550 off)
  • Medium for $639.99 ($660 off)
  • Large for $739.99 ($1,010 off)
  • Expires 6/20/2021
    Published 54 min ago
