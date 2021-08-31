Lovery 13-Piece White Rose Jasmine Body Care Gift Set for $18

New
Macy's · 41 mins ago
$18 $55
pickup
That's $15 below what you would pay direct from Lovery. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Features
- includes shower gel, bubble bath, bath salt, bath bombs, body scrub, bath puff, and cosmetic bag
Details
1 mo ago
Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant 1-oz. Sample
free
free shipping
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
Tips
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
4 wks ago
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser Sample
free
free shipping
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
Tips
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
Features
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
Amazon · 4 days ago
Toto Portable Travel Washlet
$94 $161
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Global Tailor via Amazon.
Features
- 2 washing modes
- Model: HW300-W
3 wks ago
Thayers Facial Toner
free sample
free shipping
Enter your information to receive a free sample. Shop Now
Tips
- In Unscented or Rose Petal.
- Limit one per household.
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Macy's Labor Day Sale
Up to 60% off + extra 10% to 20% off
free shipping w/ $25
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Clearance Sale
25% to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Macy's · 4 days ago
Levi's Men's Jeans at Macy's
from $20
free shipping w/ $25
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 30% off. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
Levi's Men's Hats at Macy's
40% off
free shipping w/ $25
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
