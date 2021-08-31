Lovery 13-Piece White Rose Jasmine Body Care Gift Set for $18
Macy's
Lovery 13-Piece White Rose Jasmine Body Care Gift Set
$18 $55
pickup

That's $15 below what you would pay direct from Lovery. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
  • includes shower gel, bubble bath, bath salt, bath bombs, body scrub, bath puff, and cosmetic bag
