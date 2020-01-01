Open Offer in New Tab
1-800-Flowers · 1 hr ago
Lovely Lavender Medley
from $57
free shipping

Coupon code "COMPSHIP" snags free shipping on this bouquet - a $15 savings. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers

Features
  • includes white roses, carnations, lavender Peruvian lilies, baby's breath, and assorted greenery
  • clear glass cylinder vase
  • Code "COMPSHIP"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
