Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom · 18 mins ago
Loveappella Women's Tie Back Tank Dress
$18...or less $49
free shipping

It's $31 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom

Tips
  • It's available in several colors (Navy pictured).
  • If you're a size XS or S, you can score it in black for a few bucks less.
Features
  • 95% rayon / 5% spandex
  • machine-washable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom
Women's Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register