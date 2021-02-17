New
1-800-Flowers · 32 mins ago
Love Striped Bowl with Sweets and Treats
$30 $40
$13 shipping

That's $10 off and a great value on high quality, brand name chocolates and candies. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers

Tips
  • Shipping adds $12.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Features
  • 1.36 oz. Harry & David Milk Chocolate Truffles
  • 4.5 oz. Harry & David Moose Munch Totally Caramel Popcorn Mix
  • 0.84 oz. Lindt Milk Chocolate Ball
  • 3.5 oz. The Parker Sisters Baking Company Chocolate Vanilla Cookies
  • 12 oz. Spice Drops
  • 0.79 oz. Truffettes de France Chocolate Truffles
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Chocolates 1-800-Flowers
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register