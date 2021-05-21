Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:



Mail a letter to:

NASA Johnson Space Center

CB/Astronaut Office

Houston, TX 77058



Send a fax to:

(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now