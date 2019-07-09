New
Ending today, Homespot via Rakuten offers the Loungie Microplush Recliner Chair in several colors (Grey pictured) for $55. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $44. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $12, although we saw it for a buck less in our April mention. Buy Now
- adjusts from flat to upright
- measures 43.3" x 21.7" x 5.1"
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set
from $599
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set in Rustic Gray for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $188. Shop Now
- includes dining table, 4 chairs, and bench
- upholstered foam cushion seats
- Model: DCS1006PC
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Colorburst Folding Chair
$18 $35
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Colorburst Folding Chair in several colors for $21. Coupon code "BED8" drops that to $17.85. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $2. Buy Now
- Amazon charges about the same for Twisted Citron, with free shipping for Prime members.
- Home Depot charges $20.58 for Teal, with in-store pickup.
- 18-gauge steel frame
- double-hinged and triple-braced
Amazon · 4 days ago
New Classic Furniture Electra Glider Power Recliner
$290 $408
free shipping
Amazon offers the New Classic Furniture Electra Glider Power Recliner in Black for $289.90 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $185. Buy Now
- bonded leather with memory foam cushions
- "no sag" deck support
- measures 40" x 42" x 36"
- Model: 22-382-12-MBK
Walmart · 2 days ago
ProLounger Montero Wall-Hugger Microfiber Recliner
$159
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walmart offers the ProLounger Montero Wall-Hugger Microfiber Recliner in Gray or Tan for $159 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $62.) Buy Now
- requires only 4" of clearance from the wall
- steel reclining mechanism
- high-density foam cushions
- seat with pocket coil spring system
- stain-resistant microfiber upholstery
- full chaise pad
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 1 wk ago
FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair
$104 $109
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench
$100 $195
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench in Espresso/Chocolate with Black Baskets for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- includes 3 foldable fabric baskets
- made of solid and composite wood
- Model: 92301
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Armen Living Summer Chair
$92 $237
free shipping
Amazon offers the Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal for $91.99 with free shipping. That's $145 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- walnut wood finish
- measures 25" x 22" x 31"
- Model: LCSUCHWACH
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 4 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Amazon · 5 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 2 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
