Homespot via Rakuten offers the Loungie Microplush Recliner Chair in several colors (Blue pictured) for $55. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to. With, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. It adjusts from flat to upright and measures 43.3" x 21.65" x 5.11". Deal ends February 25.