Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $27.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Amazon offers the Coaster Home Leather Rocking Chair in Tobacco/Dark Brown for $172.38 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
On top of the Rakuten points you'll earn, many items are discounted via coupon codes – you can get an extra 15% off home and garden items via "HOME15", for example. Shop Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $36 and $6 under our February mention. Buy Now at Rakuten
