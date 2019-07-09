New
Rakuten · 57 mins ago
$72 $290
free shipping
HomeSpot via Rakuten offers the Loungie Magic Pouf Microplush 3-in-1 Beanbag in several colors (Black pictured) for $90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $72. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $24. Deal ends July 8. Buy Now
Features
- converts from floor pillow, to ottoman, to chair
- measures 23.6" x 23.6" x 16.5" (as a chair)
- holds up to 350 lbs.
- machine washable cover
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
ProLounger Montero Wall-Hugger Microfiber Recliner
$159
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walmart offers the ProLounger Montero Wall-Hugger Microfiber Recliner in Gray or Tan for $159 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $62.) Buy Now
Features
- requires only 4" of clearance from the wall
- steel reclining mechanism
- high-density foam cushions
- seat with pocket coil spring system
- stain-resistant microfiber upholstery
- full chaise pad
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set
from $599
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set in Rustic Gray for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $188. Shop Now
Features
- includes dining table, 4 chairs, and bench
- upholstered foam cushion seats
- Model: DCS1006PC
Amazon · 2 days ago
New Classic Furniture Electra Glider Power Recliner
$290 $408
free shipping
Amazon offers the New Classic Furniture Electra Glider Power Recliner in Black for $289.90 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $185. Buy Now
Features
- bonded leather with memory foam cushions
- "no sag" deck support
- measures 40" x 42" x 36"
- Model: 22-382-12-MBK
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 5 days ago
FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair
$104 $109
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench
$100 $195
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench in Espresso/Chocolate with Black Baskets for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Features
- includes 3 foldable fabric baskets
- made of solid and composite wood
- Model: 92301
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Linon Split Seat Storage Bench
$84 $160
free shipping
Amazon continues to offer the Linon Split Seat Storage Bench in Walnut for $83.85 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $26. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price
Features
- open storage space under each flip-top seat
- made of rubber wood and rubber wood veneers over particle board
- Model: 85001WALZ-01-KD-U
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$48 w/ $3 in Rakuten points $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "ARE7A" cuts that to $47.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$8 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $8.49. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
