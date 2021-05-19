Loungewear at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 60% off
Nordstrom Rack · 32 mins ago
Loungewear at Nordstrom Rack
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $89

Lounge in style and save on soft and comfortable options from brands including Champion, 90 Degree By Reflex, and Joe's Jeans. Thousands of these items are priced under $25. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Pictured is the 90 Degree By Reflex Women's Tie-Dye Brushed Crop Hoodie in Cotton Candy for $6.88 ($51 off list).
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
