Walmart · 55 mins ago
Louisville Ladder 8-Foot Type IAA Fiberglass Step Ladder
$154 $213
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • type IAA ladder with 375-lb. load capacity
  • heavy-duty gauge metal top
  • spreader braces and heavy-duty gusset bracing
  • double rivet step construction
  • meets or exceeds the safety standards set by ANSI, CSA, and OSHA
  • Model: FS1308HD
