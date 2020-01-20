Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Louisville Ladder 8-Foot Type IA Fiberglass Step Ladder
$99 $190
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 300-lb. rating
  • made of non-conductive fiberglass
  • molded top with handyman tool slots
  • heavy-duty gusset bracing
  • slip-resistant boot
  • inside spreader braces and wide back braces
  • double-rivet step construction
  • Model: L-3016-08
