B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lorex 8-Channel 4K UHD NVR with 2TB HDD and 4 Cameras
$350 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • The 8-camera version is available at the same link for $519.99 (an $80 price low).
Features
  • Four 5MP Night Vision Bullet Cameras
  • 2TB hard drive
  • Voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Person/vehicle motion detection
  • H.265 and H.264 video compressions
  • Panic button is located on the recorder to activate all lights and sirens on compatible cameras
  • HDMI and VGA video outputs
  • Model: NK182-45CBE
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
