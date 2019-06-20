New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 1080p Wireless 2-Camera System with 6-Channel DVR for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $90 under our March mention, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen for a new in-box unit. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
- 1080p recording resolution
- 32GB microSD card included (128GB max capacity)
- Night Vision up to 26ft
- 88° Field of View
- Connects to your cell via the Lorex Secure App
- Model: LHB80632GC2W
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
Amazon · 5 days ago
Uniojo 4-Camera 1080p Wireless Security Camera System
$165 $330
free shipping
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Uniojo 4-Camera 1080p Wireless Security Camera System for $329.99. Coupon code "B6UPJNFQ" drops the price to $164.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4-channel HD NVR recorder
- night vision
- motion detection
- IP66 waterproof
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Rraycom 720P Wireless Security Camera System
$96 $160
free shipping
ShouShi trading via Amazon offers the Rraycom 4-Camera 720P Wireless Security Camera System for $159.99. Coupon code "4S9CQ9G9" cuts that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $64 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8-channel monitoring
- motion detection
- IR day and night viewing
- IP66 waterproof rating
- Android and iOS compatible
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Jooan 720p 4-Cam 8-Ch Security Camera System
$80
free shipping
That's a $40 savings and the best we could find
Jooan CCTV via Amazon offers the Jooan 720p 4-Camera 8-Channel Security Camera System for $119.99. Coupon code "MRMUCWPH" cuts that to $80.39. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Four waterproof night-vision cameras are included. It doesn't come with a hard drive.
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 20 hrs ago
B&H Photo Mega Deal Savings
free shipping
B&H Photo Video discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, routers, smartphones, electronics, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends June 20. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
