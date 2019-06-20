New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lorex 6-Channel 1080p Wireless DVR Security System
$150 $450
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 1080p Wireless 2-Camera System with 6-Channel DVR for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $90 under our March mention, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen for a new in-box unit. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
  • 1080p recording resolution
  • 32GB microSD card included (128GB max capacity)
  • Night Vision up to 26ft
  • 88° Field of View
  • Connects to your cell via the Lorex Secure App
  • Model: LHB80632GC2W
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Security Cameras B&H Photo Video Lorex
Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register