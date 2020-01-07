Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lorex 6-Channel 1080p DVR Security System w/ 2 Wireless Cameras
2 for $120
free shipping

That's $470 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw a single DVR with 2 camera kit for $100 in September.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • four 1080p wireless outdoor cameras
  • two 6-channel DVRs w/ two 32GB microSD cards
  • Model: LOB80632GC2K
