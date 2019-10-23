New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 59 mins ago
Lorex 6-Ch. 1080p 16GB DVR w/ 4 Cameras
$150 $350
free shipping

That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Today only.
Features
  • Night vision of up to 40 feet away
  • 1080p HD recording
  • 88° wide angle lens
  • Operate in temperatures as low as -4°F and as high as 104°F
  • Model: LHB80616GC4W
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Security Cameras B&H Photo Video Lorex
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register