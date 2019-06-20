New
Lorex 4MP Outdoor WiFi Bullet Camera
$60 $150
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 4-Megapixel Outdoor WiFi Bullet Camera for $59.95 with free shipping. that's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 2680x1440 resolution
  • 155° diagonal field of view
  • night vision up to 60-feet
  • built-in speaker and microphone
  • 16GB microSD card
  • Model: FXC13V
  • Expires 6/20/2019
