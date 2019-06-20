New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$60 $150
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 4-Megapixel Outdoor WiFi Bullet Camera for $59.95 with free shipping. that's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2680x1440 resolution
- 155° diagonal field of view
- night vision up to 60-feet
- built-in speaker and microphone
- 16GB microSD card
- Model: FXC13V
Details
Expires 6/20/2019
Published 1 hr ago
B&H Photo Video · 8 hrs ago
Lorex 6-Channel 1080p Wireless DVR Security System
$150 $450
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lorex 1080p Wireless 2-Camera System with 6-Channel DVR for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $90 under our March mention, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen for a new in-box unit. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p recording resolution
- 32GB microSD card included (128GB max capacity)
- Night Vision up to 26ft
- 88° Field of View
- Connects to your cell via the Lorex Secure App
- Model: LHB80632GC2W
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
Amazon · 5 days ago
Uniojo 4-Camera 1080p Wireless Security Camera System
$165 $330
free shipping
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Uniojo 4-Camera 1080p Wireless Security Camera System for $329.99. Coupon code "B6UPJNFQ" drops the price to $164.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4-channel HD NVR recorder
- night vision
- motion detection
- IP66 waterproof
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
AOBO 1080p Mini Wireless Spy Camera
$42 $50
free shipping
AOBO Direct via Amazon offers the AOBO 1080p Mini Wireless Spy Camera for $49.99. Coupon code "H7WW3QIT" drops the price to $42.49. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- night vision
- motion activated
- live streaming w/ iPhone/Android phone
- 150° wide angle lens
- includes wrist strap
Amazon · 1 day ago
Rraycom 720P Wireless Security Camera System
$96 $160
free shipping
ShouShi trading via Amazon offers the Rraycom 4-Camera 720P Wireless Security Camera System for $159.99. Coupon code "4S9CQ9G9" cuts that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $64 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8-channel monitoring
- motion detection
- IR day and night viewing
- IP66 waterproof rating
- Android and iOS compatible
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
B&H Photo Mega Deal Savings
free shipping
B&H Photo Video discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, routers, smartphones, electronics, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends June 20. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Intova DUB 1080p Waterproof Action Camera
$20 $100
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Intova DUB 1080p Waterproof Action Camera in Forest for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $18.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5" 480x240 LCD
- 1080p video recording at 30fps & 8MP photo resolution
- 108° wide-angle lens
- microSD card slot & mini HDMI
- waterproof housing (up to 200 feet)
