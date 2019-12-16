Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Lorex 16-Channel 4K Security System with 8 Cameras
$650 $1,000
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $350. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8 E581CB-E 5MP bullet cameras
  • 3TB HDD
  • voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • streaming via Chromecast, Apple TV, and Amazon Echo Show
  • 1 VGA and 1 HDMI video output
  • H.265 and H.264 video compression
  • Model: NK163-85CB
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 23 min ago
