B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lorex 1080p 16-Channel DVR Security System w/ 2TB HDD & 12 Bullet Cameras
$400 $600
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $172. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 12 LBV2531U 2.1MP bullet cameras
  • 2TB HDD
  • voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • streaming via Chromecast, Apple TV, and Amazon Echo Show
  • 1 VGA and 1 HDMI video output
  • H.265 and H.264 video compression
  • Model: DF162-C2NAE
