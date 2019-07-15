Jomashop offers the Longines Men's HydroConquest Automatic Watch for $859.20. Coupon code "DNEWSFS20" cuts that to $839.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
- sapphire crystal
- stainless steel case and bracelet
- Swiss automatic movement
- water resistance to 1,000 feet
- uni-directional rotating bezel
Jomashop offers the Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Watch for $66.49. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Buy Now
- stainless steel case and bracelet
- Japanese Eco-Drive movement
- water resistance to 330 feet
- Model: BM6985-55E
Jomashop takes up to 41% off a selection of Casio watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,540. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 58% off a selection of Breitling men's watches. Plus take an an extra $50 off via coupon code "DNEWSFS50". Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop offers the Suunto Unisex Core Wrist-Top Computer Watch in Black for $128.99. Coupon code "SNT15" cuts it to $113.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $16.) Buy Now
- carbon fiber case
- aluminum bezel
- silicone band
- altimeter, temperature gauge, and compass
- water resistance to 100 feet
Jomashop offers the Tory Burch Ella Patent Tote in Black for $150.48. Coupon code "DNEWSFS10" cuts that to $140.48. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although some stores charge around $200. Buy Now
- 2 leather handles with a 7" drop
- measures 13" x 17" x 5"
Jomashop offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Round Sunglasses in Grey Gradient for $79.99. Coupon code "EXRB54" cuts that to $54.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most charge around $84 or more. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 51% off a selection of Omega men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,510. Even better, these orders bag free shipping Shop Now
