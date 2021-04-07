New
Macy's · 23 mins ago
Longchamp Cristal D'Arques Crystal Glass 4-Piece Sets at Macy's
$9.99 $30
free shipping w/ $25

That's $2 under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $30 for a shipped set elsewhere.) Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in several styles (Double Old Fashioned Glasses pictured).
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register