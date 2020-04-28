Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Missing out on a vacation this year? Reach the heights of zen in Bali, visit the international tech hub of San Fran, scour the magical libraries of Trinity College Dublin, experience that safari trip of a lifetime, or peer out from a pod overlooking the Peruvian mountains- for free, you're welcome. Shop Now
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one. Shop Now
It's a great, stimulating way to keep kids occupied for hours for free. Shop Now
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more. Shop Now
Courses cover a range of subjects like business, health & medicine, personal development, and more. Shop Now
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
Sign In or Register