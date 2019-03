London Fog Southbury 22" Cargo Duffel Bag for $60 ($90 off)

($90 off) London Fog Southbury 15" Wheeled Under-Seat Bag for $80 ($120 off)

($120 off) London Fog Southbury 21" Spinner Suitcase for $96 ($144 off)

($144 off) London Fog Southbury 25" Spinner Suitcase for $112 ($168 of)

($168 of) London Fog Southbury 29" Spinner Suitcase for $128 (pictured, $192 off)

Macy's cuts ana selection of London Fog Southbury Luggage via coupon code "3DAY", with prices starting from, as listed below. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The deals, ending March 13:

See all Macy's Coupons.