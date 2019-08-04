- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Macy's offers the London Fog Men's Iconic Belted Trench Raincoat in Black or British Khaki for $134.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $107.99. With free shipping, that's $27 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Essentials Hooded Wind Jacket in Black for $28.99. Coupon code "DNADIDAS" cuts it to $17.40. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2.) It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge over $50. Buy Now
