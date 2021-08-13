Lokmat Ocean Fitness Smartwatch for $19

LightInTheBox · 1 hr ago
$19 $37
free shipping
Apply coupon code "YJLOS" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- pedometer
- sleep tracker
- 50mm watch case
- heart rate sensor
- IP68 water-resistance up to 5 meters
Details
Comments
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
FTI Smart Watch
$19 $35
free shipping
Clip the 46% off on page coupon to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by VineePower via Amazon.
Features
- 1.4" touch display
- IP68 waterproof
- compatible with Android and iOS
Amazon · 2 days ago
Tinwoo T20W Smart Watch
$20 $50
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "50RIQVK4" to save $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tinwooelec-US via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Gray Black pictured).
Features
- heart rate monitor
- iOS and Android compatible
- 1.3" display
- shows steps, distance, and calories burned
- includes USB magnetic charging cable
Best Buy · 6 hrs ago
Samsung Galaxy 4 44mm Smartwatch
$280 for preorders w/ $50 Best Buy GC
free shipping
That's list price but you get a free gift card worth $50 with this new release smartwatch. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
Amazon · 6 days ago
Ouheng Sport Band for Apple Watch 2-Pack
$3.90 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $9 by applying coupon code "7UU3LCV6". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors and sizes (Black/Dark Gray pictured).
- Options priced $8.99 drop to $2.70 with same code.
- Watch not included.
- Sold by Kyisgos via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with all Apple Watch models
- durable soft silicone
LightInTheBox · 1 wk ago
Men's Wide-Leg Quick-Dry Casual Pants
3 for $18 $39
$10 shipping
Add 3 pair to the cart and apply code "SAVE13" to get this price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Avaialbe in several colors.
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Shipping insurance is added at checkout and may be removed. (The price here does not include insurance.)
LightInTheBox · 1 hr ago
Men's Bomber Jacket
2 for $25 $65
$5 shipping
Add two to your cart and apply code "TOP40" to save $126 off the list price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- In several colors.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
LightInTheBox · 6 days ago
Wide-Brim Sun Hat with Neck Flap
2 for $9.58 $22
$5 shipping
Add two hats to the cart and apply code "HAT12" to get this price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout but can be removed. (It is not included in this price).
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Shipping may vary depending on ZIP.
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Arsuxeo Men's MTB Spandex Cycling Shorts
$12 $28
$4 shipping
Apply code "AMCS" to save $50. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
Tips
- Available in several colors (Dark Green pictured).
- Shipping insurance for 99-cents is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- Buy 2 for $22.60 via the same code; plus $6.72 shipping.
