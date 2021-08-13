Lokmat Ocean Fitness Smartwatch for $19
Lokmat Ocean Fitness Smartwatch
$19 $37
free shipping

Apply coupon code "YJLOS" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at LightInTheBox

  • Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • pedometer
  • sleep tracker
  • 50mm watch case
  • heart rate sensor
  • IP68 water-resistance up to 5 meters
  • Code "YJLOS"
  • Expires 9/10/2021
