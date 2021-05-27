Logitech ZeroTouch Magnetic Phone Dashboard Mount for $13

Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS421521" and save $17 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- voice activated music and controls
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 18" long
- Model: 2218
Apply code "8IE9CC55" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MianJiaShangMaoGongSi via Amazon.
- made from polypropylene plastic
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS833521" and save $21 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Apply coupon code "DNEWS69521" for the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
- 100% genuine leather
- adjustable shoulder strap
- 3 front zip pockets
- measures 8.5" x 6.5"
Apply coupon code "DNEWS485521" to save $65 off list price and get a great deal on two polos. Buy Now at UntilGone
- They ship in a randomly chosen colors with no duplicates.
- 100% cotton
Use coupon code "MXMASTER50" to bag the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4,000 dpi sensor
- control up to 3 computers
- 7 buttons
- USB unifying receiver
- Model: 910-005139
That's $14 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- on-wheel D pad, console buttons, paddle shifters, and LED indicator lights
- throttle, brake, and clutch pedals
- dual-motor force feedback
- Model: 941-000110
That's the best price we could find for these items separately by $11, and saves you a trip to multiple stores. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the around $5 shipping fee.
- 100 to 16,000 DPI
- 11 programmable buttons
- Customizable RGB lighting
- Compatible with Chrome, Windows, or MacOS
- Model: 910-005973
It's $13 off and a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000694
Sign In or Register