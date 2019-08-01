New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
$18 $20
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo in Walmart Exclusive for $17.88. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now

  • "Walmart Exclusive" may not seem like a traditional color, but if you convert "Color: Walmart Exclusive" into a HTML color code (which, from that, only accepts the letters "CAAECE"), you get a Lilac hue. That's unlikely to be the actual color of this combo, which will probably be a black/grey mix.
  • 2.4GHz wireless connection
  • 8 keyboard shortcut keys
  • requires 2 AAA batteries and 1 AA battery
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
