It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo in Walmart Exclusive for $17.88. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Redragon K580 VATA RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $47.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $43.19. With free shipping, that's $9 less than buying from Redragon direct. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the brown-box Logitech Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $89.99. Coupon code "MBOOM" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit elsewhere.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Logitech Zone Wireless Bluetooth Headset with a $50 Dell Gift Card for $199.98 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now
