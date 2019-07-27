New
Google Express · 1 hr ago
Logitech Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo
$45 $100
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $49.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $44.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $14, although most major retailers charge around $80.) Deal ends July 27. Buy Now

  • The coupon can be used once per account.
  • can connect via the included wireless receiver or Bluetooth
  • works with up to 3 devices
  • Code "GDSMZL"
  • Expires 7/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
