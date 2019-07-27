- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $49.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $44.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $14, although most major retailers charge around $80.) Deal ends July 27. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Redragon K580 VATA RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $47.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $43.19. With free shipping, that's $9 less than buying from Redragon direct. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the latest-release Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Tablet (2019) in several colors (Black pictured) for $279.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $251.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $76, although we saw it for $2 less in our expired mention from yesterday. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD for $59.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $53.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than the best deal we could find for just a 500GB model.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the brown-box Logitech Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $89.99. Coupon code "MBOOM" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit elsewhere.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Logitech Zone Wireless Bluetooth Headset with a $50 Dell Gift Card for $199.98 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Sign In or Register