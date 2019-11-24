Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$40 $100
free shipping

That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal we could find today by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Target matches this price.
  • available in Black or Subzero Blue
  • 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • IPX7 water-resistance rated
  • up to 10 hours of playback per full charge
  • Model: 984-001661
